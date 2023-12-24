Man arrested in connection with road rage shooting in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- Burlington police are investigating a road rage shooting that left one person injured Saturday afternoon.

According to the Burlington Police Department. officers responded to calls about a shooting in the 100 block of Glenwood Avenue around 4:15 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a 21-year-old man with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital with what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation found that the victim was involved in a road rage incident near South Church Street and Glenwood Avenue. Officers said the shooter followed the man as he drove away and began shooting.

During the investigation, officers were then called to a hit and run incident on Sellars Street. When police arrived, they found vehicle from the road rage shooting.

Officers arrested and charged Justice Oliver Connor, 30, of Greensboro with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. He is being held at the Alamance County Detention Center.

The Burlington Police Department is asking for anyone with information about this investigation to call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or use the mobile app, P3 Tips. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.