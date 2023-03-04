4 people arrested, charged in February stabbing in Burlington, police searching for 5th suspect

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Burlington police arrested four people Friday in connection with a large fight and stabbing in February.

Police said with help from the public and through video review, Raphael Tomar Carter, 41, of Burlington, Brooks Demond Packingham, 41, of Graham, Luther Enoch, 42, of Mebane, and Trevon Lamar Pinnix, 39, of Burlington, were charged with assault inflicting serious bodily injury.

Police responded to reports of a stabbing at the Burlington Food Hall at 268 E. Front St. When officers arrived, they found Marcus Newby, 33, and Carter with stab wounds. According to police, one suspect fired shots into a vehicle leaving the scene.

Police are looking for a fifth suspect believed to be the person who fired the shots.

The Burlington Police Department is seeking anyone with additional information about this investigation. Please contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100.