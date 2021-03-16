Business

12-year-old entrepreneur makes 'Happy' donation to foster children

A 12-year-old packed birthday bags and delivered them to Best Love Family Foundation.

Mylen Strong decided to pack the goodie bags and donate them to foster children.


Strong and his mother created Happy the Birthday Bird--a plush toy to help children and parents create their own birthday traditions.

The goodie bags that Strong donated included Happy the Birthday Bird among other fun things.
businessncbusinessfoster kidsdonations
