Business

Arizona Iced Tea maker to launch line of cannabis-infused products

A company known for its iced tea is getting into the marijuana market.

The maker of Arizona Iced Tea is partnering with cannabis company Dixie Brands to produce a line of pot products sold under the Arizona brand name.

The first products are expected to be cannabis-infused gummies and vape pens. Beverages are expected to come later.

Arizona's CEO acknowledged that the deal is risky, but he said being an early mover in an emerging market could pay off.

Heineken already makes a pot-infused sparking water beverage. It's only sold in California.

CNN/Newsource contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessmarijuanateasvapingdrinking
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Plans in works to widen 'frightening' Creedmoor Road in Wake County
Fayetteville Police investigate after man fatally shot inside vehicle
Exclusive: Quick-thinking woman foils Raleigh robbery spree
Fayetteville PD says man's claim of abusive traffic stop is false
'It's really scary:' Shots fired at Raleigh shopping center
Dior selling $150 reusable straw set, $600 candle for home
Consumers set spending record in downtown Raleigh
Show More
Durham woman kicked off Frontier flight sues for $55 million
All Hoke County students will eat for free this school year
Durham County Main Library plans for spring opening
7 pets die, dozens rescued in fire at Durham animal hospital
El Paso suspect's mom called police weeks earlier: Attorney
More TOP STORIES News