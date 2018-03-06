BUSINESS

Bezos, Gates and Buffett top Forbes billionaires list

The total worth of this year's list of billionaires is $9.1 trillion with an average net worth of $4.1 billion. (AP Photo)

A record 2,208 people from 72 countries have made Forbes' annual billionaires list with three of the most famous U.S. entrepreneurs leading the pack.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is the richest man in the world with an estimated net worth of $112 billion. He is the first person to top the $100 billion mark, according to Forbes.

Philanthropist and Microsoft founder Bill Gates (net worth $90 billion) and Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett ($84 billion) follow Bezos. CEO of luxury goods conglomerate LVHM Bernard Arnault ($72 billion) and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg ($71 billion) round out the top five. Arnault's company is headquartered in France, making him the richest man in Europe.

The total worth of this year's list of billionaires is $9.1 trillion with an average net worth of $4.1 billion. The U.S. leads the way with a record 585 billionaires, followed by mainland China with 373.

  1. Jeff Bezos ($112 billion)
    Source: Amazon
    United States

  2. Bill Gates ($90 billion)
    Source: Microsoft
    United States

  3. Warren Buffett ($84 billion)
    Source: Berkshire Hathaway
    United States

  4. Bernard Arnault ($72 billion)
    Source: LVMH
    France

  5. Mark Zuckerberg ($71 billion)
    Source: Facebook
    United States

  6. Amancio Ortega ($70 billion)
    Source: Zara
    Spain

  7. Carlos Slim Helu ($67.1 billion)
    Source: Movil (telecom)
    Mexico

  8. Charles Koch ($60 billion)
    Source: Koch Industries
    United States

  9. David Koch ($60 billion)
    Source: Koch Industries
    United States

  10. Larry Ellison ($58.5 billion)
    Source: Oracle
    United States
