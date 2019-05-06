Business

Floral fails top BBB Mother's Day complaints

Jewelry, dinner or brunch, and flowers are among some of the most popular Mother's Day gifts.

By Diane Wilson and Tonya Simpson
Time is running out to make sure your mom gets a great gift this weekend.

Jewelry, dinner or brunch, and flowers are among some of the most popular Mother's Day gifts.

Consumers plan to spend $2.6 billion on flowers this year.

If you are still searching for the perfect bouquet, the Better Business Bureau says choosing the right florist is just as important and choosing an arrangement.

The BBB got 2,500 complaints against florists last year. The most common problems were flowers not being delivered when promised, bouquets showing up in poor condition, and flowers not being delivered at all. Experts has this advice for anyone buying bouquets.

  • Order early. Mother's Day is popular for florists and the available selection will likely dwindle as the weekend approaches. Consider ordering earlier in the week.
  • Avoid hidden costs. Verify the total prices including any fees and delivery charges before placing an order.
  • Keep documentation. Make sure to print or save your receipt or order confirmation in case there are any issues with your order.


If you're dealing with a florist or company you have never done business with before it's always a good idea to check their reviews and BBB rating.
