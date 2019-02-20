BUSINESS

Fortnite and Nerf join forces; Blasters and Super Soakers coming soon

EMBED </>More Videos

A classic toy company is teaming up with the maker of your kids' favorite video game with a fun, new way to play. (Credit: Hasbro)

By
A classic toy company is teaming up with the maker of your kids' favorite video game with a fun, new way to play.

Cary-based Epic Games, maker of Fortnite, has worked with Hasbro to make Nerf Fortnite Blasters and Super Soakers.

The Nerf Fortnite AR-L Elite Dart Blaster comes with a motorized shooting system and a 10-dart clip. It retails for about $50.

The Nerf Fortnite TS-R Super Soaker Water Blaster Pump Action gun holds up to 36 fluid ounces and costs around $20.

The Blasters are set to launch in March, and the Super Soakers will be available in May.

Preorders can be made now at Hasbro Pulse, Amazon, and Walmart.

A full list of guns can be seen online.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businesstoysconsumerchildren
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
RTP announces $60M investment that will bring 200 jobs
Report: Payless to file for bankruptcy and close 2,300 stores
Troubleshooter: Samsung settles lawsuit over exploding washing machines
Domino's overcharges customers thousands of dollars
More Business
Top Stories
Wintry weather could make for treacherous morning commute
Fayetteville Woodpeckers to host job fair
Beware of hidden risks with 'free trial' offers
Key witness says Colorado man fatally beat fianceé with bat
Husband mistakenly buys turnips instead of tulips on Valentine's Day
Durham shooting suspect may be in Mebane, sheriff says
Durham Police investigate third BB&T bank robbery in a week
Durham mayor, immigration advocates push to expand U-Visa program
Show More
Overdose victims lead to dismantling of alleged Orange County drug ring
Chapel Hill police seek 5 suspects after man struck with skateboard
Exclusive: Apex woman speaks about 2017 machete attack, moving forward
President Obama expected to attend UNC-Duke game, sources say
Troubleshooter steps in after vehicle recall fix takes months to repair
More News