Healthcare company expanding operations in Johnston County, to create 300 jobs

CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A global healthcare company is expanding its North Carolina operations with a new $351.6 million capital investment, creating 300 jobs.

Grifols Therapeutics will construct a specialized blood plasma facility and logistics center at its Clayton campus in Johnston County.

The company decided to expand its operations in North Carolina at its Johnston County campus to help meet the growing demand for plasma derived medicines.

Although wages will vary depending on position, the overall average salary for the new positions will be $69,032. The current average wage in Johnston County is $40,734. The state and local area will see an economic impact of more than $20.7 million from this new payroll each year.
