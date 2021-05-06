Business

Heights House boutique hotel officially opens in Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Raleigh's newest boutique hotel officially opens on Thursday.

Heights House Hotel, a small luxury hotel in Raleigh's Boylan Heights neighborhood, is now accepting reservations.

Sarah and Jeff Shepherd purchased and remodeled Montfort Hall, a 10,000 square foot pre-Civil War Italianate-style mansion and turned it into the hotel it is now.

Rates start at $229 and vary depending on the season.

The hotel has nine guest rooms, 15-foot ceilings and 10 fireplaces.

Its luxury honeymoon suite is more than 500 square feet and has a King bed, two fireplaces, a clawfoot soaking tub, a bidet, a double vanity, a large sitting area and a private toilet room that is separate from the bath.

A stay at the hotel includes a European style breakfast in the original dining room and front porch terraces, complimentary wine and cheese in the library from 5 to 6 p.m. and cocktails in the parlor in the evening.
