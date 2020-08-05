Coronavirus

Here's when you'll see Clorox wipes in stores again

OAKLAND, California -- The struggle to find disinfecting wipes in stores during the coronavirus pandemic doesn't seem like it will end any time soon.

The head of Clorox told Reuters the company is out of wipes and probably won't have any more until next year.

CEO Benno Dorer said the company has been unable to keep up with a six-fold increase in demand.

ABC News business reporter Rebecca Jarvis said part of the problem stems from supply chain issues in China, where disinfectant ingredients and containers are made.

It seems there is more of a focus on sanitation and wiping down surfaces as opposed to other ways people can effectively combat COVID-19. Doctors say physically distancing, washing your hands and wearing a mask are behaviors we should be focusing on.

