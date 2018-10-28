IBM to acquire Raleigh-based Red Hat for $34 billion

IBM is acquiring Raleigh-based Red Hat Inc., a major distributor of open-source software and technology, in a deal worth $34 billion, the companies announced on Sunday.In a joint statement, IBM said it will pay cash to buy all shares in Red Hat at $190 each.CEO of Red Hat Jim Whitehurst will continue to lead Red Hat while reporting to IBM CEO Ginni Rometty."The acquisition of Red Hat is a game-changer. It changes everything about the cloud market," said Ginni Rometty, IBM Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer in a release. "IBM will become the world's #1 hybrid cloud provider, offering companies the only open cloud solution that will unlock the full value of the cloud for their businesses."IBM's and Red Hat's partnership has spanned 20 years, with IBM serving as an early supporter of Linux, collaborating with Red Hat to help develop and grow enterprise-grade Linux and more recently to bring enterprise Kubernetes and hybrid cloud solutions to customers.These innovations have become core technologies within IBM's $19 billion hybrid cloud business. Between them, IBM and Red Hat have contributed more to the open source community than any other organization.On Oct. 26, IMB stock closed at $124.79. Red Hat shares are currently being traded at $116.83.