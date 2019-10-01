Business

Kohl's plans to hire thousands for the holiday shopping season

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- With the holidays fast approaching, Kohl's plans to hire thousands of seasonal associates across the country.

Kohl's will hold it's first-ever national hiring event on Saturday, October 5 at all stores and e-commerce fulfillment centers nationwide. The chain is looking to fill nearly 830 seasonal positions in the Raleigh-area.

Candidates can use Kohl's store locator to find stores in the Triangle and more information on all available positions. Interested candidates can walk-in and apply, and may receive a verbal offer on the spot.



Kohl's began early seasonal hiring at 500 stores in July. Seasonal positions are now available at more than a thousand stores nationwide. Kohl's has a variety of positions available with a weekly pay schedule and an immediate 15% off associate discount.
