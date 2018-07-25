BUSINESS

Kroger to close 3 more Triangle stores, pharmacies early

Kroger is closing three more stores in the Raleigh-Durham area earlier than announced. (WTVD)

Kroger shoppers take notice! The grocery store chain is closing three more stores in the Raleigh-Durham area earlier than announced.

  • The store at 3825 S. Roxboro Street in Durham will close July 30

  • The store at 7905 Falls of the Neuse Road in Raleigh will close August 1

  • The store at 3420 Southwest Durham Drive in Durham will close August 8


Originally, Kroger was set to close 14 stores on August 14.

"The stores are closing because their inventory is too low to give customers a solid selection of food and groceries," said Allison McGee, corporate affairs manager of the Mid-Atlantic Division.

In addition, three Kroger pharmacies will close earlier than announced:
  • 202 W. Hwy 54, Durham will close July 3

  • 3457 Hillsborough Road, Durham will close August 1

  • 8345 Creedmoor Road, Raleigh will close August 2


Associates at the Kroger stores and pharmacies that are closing before the announced date of August 14 will be transferred to other Kroger stores in the Raleigh-Durham market.

Kroger is scheduled to close the remaining 10 stores and 11 pharmacies August 14.
