Blockbuster is officially gone for good in Texas now that a store north of McAllen has closed its doors.The Edinburg location closed last week but reopened over the weekend for a liquidation sale, which allowed customers the opportunity to take home a piece of the store for remembrance.The first ever Blockbuster Video opened in Dallas, Texas in 1985, making it special to many Texans.Now that Blockbuster is officially gone in Texas, it leaves eight total stores left in the United States. There are two stores in Oregon and six in Alaska that are reportedly doing well in business.Blockbuster had 9,000 stores across the U.S. in the height of its success, but times changed rapidly when Netflix and video streaming came to light.The chain closed majority of their stores in 2014 and the others slowly closed down over the last four years.