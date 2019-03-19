Lawn care app GreenPal launches in the Triangle

Spring is almost here and the temperatures are rising. It's time to start worrying about your lawn again.
This year, lawn care is right at your fingertips.
"GreenPal has been coined the Uber of lawn care. It is the easiest way to find, schedule and pay your lawn professional," said Gene Caballero, GreenPal co-founder.
The GreenPal app just launched in the Triangle. You can sign up and lawn care professionals send you price quotes and bid for your business.
"I got four or five customers already. As a matter of fact, I got two hits before you guys just came. I put the bid out and they can choose which vendor they want to use," said David Smith, YardSmith.
Smith owns his own lawn care business. He started the business just nine months ago and says GreenPal has been very helpful with getting off the ground.
"It's an easy way for me to advertise, cheaper for me to advertise that way. Whether you pick me or not, you still see my name out there," Smith said.
Businesses have to go through a background check before they're listed on the app. You can see their customer reviews too.
It sends you a bid based on the size of your lawn along with the services and you choose which works best for you on your schedule.
"Both parents are working just to make ends meet and they don't want to cut grass on Saturday and don' have time during the week and I don't blame them. It helps out a lot, I think," Smith said.
For more information, visit www.yourgreenpal.com.
