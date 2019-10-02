jobs

Lowe's Home Improvement hiring more than 500 for 'Walk-in Wednesday' job fair

Lowe's Home Improvement is hiring more than 500 workers for stores across the Triangle and Fayetteville.

"Walk-in Wednesday" job fairs are scheduled for Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at all Lowe's stores. The fair allows job seekers to interview for positions.

Lowe's is filling permanent, year-round openings along with part-time positions. The company says you may even get an offer on the spot. Available jobs include department supervisors, cashiers, sales specialists, Pro customer service associates, merchandise service team, receivers, unloaders and load pullers.
