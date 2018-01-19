BUSINESS

There's no business like snow business: Durham shops feel the pinch

EMBED </>More Videos

In downtown Durham, businesses are surely feeling the lost profits from the snow.

By
DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
As the skies cleared from a messy two days of winter weather, small businesses in the area were feeling the effects of the "closed" sign.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

At Rise Biscuits Donuts, which operates 10 stores throughout the Triangle, Friday returned to regular hours. Thursday, though, forty percent of the businesses were closed.

"It's missed, that's for sure, but the safety of everyone is more important," said Brian Willas, operations manager for Rise.

Up the street from Rise's downtown Durham location, Main Street Pharmacy echoed the same statement.

Thomas Luthy, the pharmacy manager, said they chose to close on Wednesday, with limited operating hours on Thursday.

"We were averaging about a customer an hour yesterday," he said. "Granted we weren't open all day, but it was 11 to 5:30, but, yeah, getting around down here was not easy."

The overall impact of the slushy streets and icy roads won't be fully felt for the businesses until the end of the month when it comes to the bottom line.

"It's definitely slowed to where you'll see it at the end of the month," Luthy said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessbusinesssmall businessdurham county newssnowDurhamDurham County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Fake vomit claims by Uber drivers costing passengers big bucks
North Raleigh: Your guide to 3 new businesses
Booze-serving Taco Bell Cantina in Raleigh opens
Garner announces new Amazon distribution center
More Business
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Hurricane Lane: Category 4 storm soaks Hawaii's Big Island with foot of rain
GOP leaders calling another special session to write new questions on proposed amendments
Woman sues Orange Co. deputies in shooting death of husband in 2017
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
More News