BUSINESS

Off Limits Triangle: DPAC

EMBED </>More Videos

Julie Wilson goes behind the scenes at the DPAC.

By
DURHAM (WTVD) --
Beyond the red chairs and the giant curtain of the DPAC stage lies some of Hollywood and Broadway's top talent's signatures and designs.

Jerry Seinfeld and Robin Williams' names are scribbled in a black sharpie marker on a white cement brick. Down the hall, Ringo Star and Dolly Parton also have written their names.

But what makes the walls of the DPAC unique are the Broadway poster paintings.

More from ABC11: Off Limits Triangle: Air traffic control at RDU

"Shrek the Musical started back in 2011," said Jacob Holland with the DPAC. "And Shrek, if you've ever seen the movie, you know they love picking at other musicals and fairy tales and that kind of thing. They thought it would be funny, that's exactly how it started."

The "it" Holland refers to are the murals. "Shrek" imitates "The Lion King", and "The Sound of Music" mimics "The Book of Mormon."

The DPAC offers the community a chance to tour backstage.

Guests should anticipate spending 45 minutes backstage during this once a month tour.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessdpacmusicalcelebrityDurham
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Missions of Mercy offers free dental clinic in Fayetteville
Succulents, seafood and spirits: Here are Raleigh's 3 newest businesses
Brookstone files for Ch.11 bankruptcy protection again
Don't get scammed buying tickets to Hamilton at DPAC
More Business
Top Stories
Durham police chase ends when suspected stolen vehicle crashes, killing an innocent driver
Section of Wake Forest Road still closed after water main break
Missions of Mercy offers free dental clinic in Fayetteville
Severe storms cause flash flooding across Triangle
Tickets now on sale for NC Chinese Lantern Festival
Popular Lego festival coming back to Raleigh in 2019
Plastic containers dangerous for kids, report says
Jeff Skinner leaves the Hurricanes
Show More
Current Triangle traffic
Man sentenced to life in prison in 2015 murder of ex-girlfriend in Franklinton
Fayetteville Police hot on the case after rash of AC unit thefts
Bystanders watch as mother throws young daughter off bridge
Virginia Amber Alert issued for girl, 12, abducted from DC airport
More News