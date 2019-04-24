Business

Rite Aid raises age to purchase tobacco products to 21

Rite Aid says they are increasing the age to purchase tobacco products to 21.

"Raising the age for purchasing tobacco products is an important step in our efforts to ensure that these products do not fall into the hands of children and teens," said Bryan Everett, chief operating officer of Rite Aid Corporation.

Rite Aid previously announced that it will remove e-cigarettes and vaping products chain-wide.

The company says these actions will go into effect across all Rite Aid stores within 90 days.
