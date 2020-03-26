Coronavirus

Texas Roadhouse CEO gives up salary to pay workers during COVID-19 outbreak

Recognizing the economically tough times restaurant workers are facing during the coronavirus crisis, the CEO of Texas Roadhouse is reportedly forgoing a salary to pay the employees still working to feed customers.

In a report by MarketWatch on Wednesday, W. Kent Taylor agreed to forgo his base salary and bonus between March 18 and Jan. 7 of next year. The money will be used to pay front-line workers.

Taylor earned $1.3 million in 2018, including a $525,000 base salary, Louisville Business First reported.

The report added Texas Roadhouse is suspending its dividend in order to conserve cash during the COVID-19 pandemic, citing a SEC filing.

The publicly-traded company based in Kentucky employs more than 56,000 workers and has 563 locations in the U.S. and internationally.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesscoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemicu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
LATEST: Harnett County patient in their 30s dies from COVID-19
Wake Forest man uses 3D printer to make masks during shortage
Worldwide coronavirus cases reach half-million
86-year-old woman beats COVID-19 after weeks in hospital
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Harnett County patient in their 30s dies from COVID-19
VA man known for faith, family dies from COVID-19 in NC
5 flu deaths reported in NC last week
86-year-old woman beats COVID-19 after weeks in hospital
Wake Forest man uses 3D printer to make masks during shortage
What you can and can't do under Orange County's stay-at-home order
McDonald's suspends all-day breakfast amid COVID-19 crisis
Show More
Reporter's hilarious reaction to bison caught on camera | WATCH
REAL ID deadline pushed back to 2021 due to coronavirus outbreak
US unemployment claims reach record 3.28M this week
Krispy Kreme gives free doughnuts to health care workers
Senate passes coronavirus rescue package on unanimous vote
More TOP STORIES News