Xerox creating 600 jobs in Cary

By
CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cary will soon have a new tenant.

"Renowned global company Xerox has chosen Cary for its new center for excellence," Governor Roy Cooper announced in a news conference Tuesday.

The Fortune 500 company known for its print and digital document products plans to invest $18.4 million in the Triangle and bring 600 jobs with it.

"It will allow us to build our talent pool and also more importantly take advantage of the fast growing community," said Naresh Shanked, Xerox Chief Technology Officer.

This is Xerox's fourth Center of Excellence that focuses on innovation for the future. The average salary for the people who get hired there is $112,000.

State and local officials approved an inventive package for the company and Governor Cooper said the talented workforce drew them in.

"They've come here to make a promise to us. And we have to make a promise to them. That promise is to provide them with that kind of workforce," Governor Cooper said.

Xerox also considered expanding in Norwalk, Connecticut and former home, Rochester, New York.
