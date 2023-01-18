Sweet gesture: Raleigh bakery teetering on closure gets boost from Durham BBQ joint

The community, both customers and other businesses are rallying around Raleigh's Madame B's Bakery.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The owner of Madame B's Bakery thought she might have to shut down by the end of the month, citing inflation and the spiraling costs of baking staples such as eggs and butter.

But on Tuesday, she got a major lifeline.

"You'll be our distributor from now on for all of our desserts."

That was the update from Backyard BBQ Pit in Durham. They, too, were on the brink of shutting down.

But after enlisting the community's support and setting up a GoFundMe page, Backyard BBQ Pit collected more than $36,000.

Now, the Triangle community is stepping up to help Shanae Bryant at Madame B's in much the same way.

ABC11's Akilah Davis told you their stories just a day earlier.

"Since the interview, our doors have been flooded, orders have been coming in," an emotional Bryant said. "I'm just so glad the community is stepping up to save my bakery; that means that we can stay open a little bit longer."

Backyard BBQ Pit also gave Bryant a $1,500 check to help with business expenses.

READ MORE: Black entrepreneurs in Raleigh highlight value of representation

READ MORE: Raleigh co-manufacturing space to close, impacting small businesses