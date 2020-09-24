'Cake Boss' Buddy Valastro's hand impaled in home bowling alley accident

"Cake Boss" star Buddy Valastro is recovering from what he called a "terrible accident" at his New Jersey home.

Valastro posted a photo of himself with an arm cast laying in a hospital bed Wednesday with the caption, "What do you think of my new accessory?"



The Cake Boss star injured his dominant right hand in an accident in his home bowling alley, according to a representative for Valastro.

He reportedly was trying a DIY repair on a bowling pin mechanism when his hand got impaled inside the machinery.

"After trying to release the bowling pin from the cage mechanism, his right hand became lodged and compressed inside the unit," a representative for Valastro told PEOPLE Magazine. "Unable to remove his hand, he can see a 1-1/2" metal rod slowly and repeatedly impale his hand three times between his ring finger and middle finger."

After several minutes stuck, Valastro's teenage sons had to use a reciprocating saw to cut through the metal rod in the machine.

Valastro has had two surgeries on his hand and was reportedly released from the hospital Wednesday.

Valastro's representative said he faces a long road of rehabilitation and recovery.

RELATED: Cake Boss Buddy Valastro smashes cupcake icing Guinness World Record on 'Live'
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new jerseycelebritybakeryman injuredbowlingu.s. & worldtlccake
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Arrests made months after disappearance of Hope Mills woman
LIVE: Justice Ginsburg lies in repose at SCOTUS building
Durham businesses vandalized during Breonna Taylor protest
Trump to speak about health care plan in Charlotte
Dismay over Breonna Taylor spills into America's streets
Times Square New Year's Eve party going virtual
LATEST: Triangle school districts consider next move amid COVID-19
Show More
Parents, students demand a safe reopen of Cumberland Co. schools
Voting absentee? Don't make these common mistakes on your ballot
2 GOP members of NC State Board of Elections resign
2 Louisville officers shot amid Breonna Taylor protests
Wake Co. business provides colorful, inspiring calm in 2020
More TOP STORIES News