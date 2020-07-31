coronavirus pandemic

'Embarrassed and a little pissed off': California doctor tells off coronavirus deniers in passionate speech

By Alix Martichoux
RICHMOND, California -- As the coronavirus crisis worsens in parts of California, and ICU beds are already at 47% capacity, one doctor shared his frustration.

"I bulls**t you not, it is time to become serious about this COVID," said Dr. Desmond Carson, as he implored people to wear masks, practice social distancing and wash their hands in his prepared remarks during a Friday press conference.

SEE ALSO: Houston doctor says he's fighting 2 wars: COVID-19 and stupidity
EMBED More News Videos

"I'm pretty much fighting two wars: a war against COVID and a war against stupidity." Hit play to hear why this doctor working on the frontlines in Houston is so frustrated.



But it was during the question and answer session, when Carson was called back to the podium, that his frustration with the community and its treatment of COVID-19 boiled over.

"We had the National Guard come out to stem nonviolent protesters who killed no one. We need the National Guard to come out to tell these fools who don't want to wear masks, you're going to wear the mask or you're going to go home," he said.

"A grocery clerk should not have to fight a grown man to wear a mask. That's not their job. ... Our rights are going to kill us. Our rights to not wear a mask, that bulls**t is going to kill us."

Watch Dr. Carson's impassioned speech in the video at the top of this story.

Carson also expressed his disappointment in the government's response to the pandemic, with no national shutdown. "We've had 134,000 people die in this country, but there was no response to try to stem that. ... South Korea had one, two, three, four cases. They shut the whole damn country down. Shut it down! We're out here playing."

VIDEO: What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
EMBED More News Videos

The coronavirus is spreading, what does COVID-19 do to your body?



The doctor added he was "embarrassed" by some of his colleagues in the medical field who haven't responded to the county's urgent need to treat patients.

"We took an oath. I'm embarrassed and a little pissed off to say they would not come. This white jacket means something."

"When flu season comes, how am I going differentiate flu from corona? How am I going to do that?" he asked. "If we don't get serious, ashes, ashes, we all fall down."

Contra Costa County has been on the state's watch list since July 5. As a result, it has paused and rolled back some of its reopening.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscaliforniaface maskcoronavirus californiacoronavirus pandemicu.s. & worlddoctorscovid 19 outbreakreopening californiacovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
Bryan Cranston recovers from COVID-19, donates plasma
NC sees disturbing trend in mental health issues during pandemic
2 COVID-19 survivors who underwent double lung transplants share miraculous stories
Dunkin' announces closing of 800 stores across US
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Isaias expected to weaken before hitting NC as a tropical storm
Gov. Cooper declares state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Isaias
Blood donations in short supply from recovered COVID-19 patients
Supreme Court allows construction of border wall with Mexico to continue
How state COVID-19 policies affect daily case counts
Sarah Keys to be honored in Roanoke Rapids park
COVID-19 Latest: Hospitalizations dip for 2nd day
Show More
Healthcare worker participates in COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial
Court overturns Boston Marathon bomber's death sentence
Durham nonprofit works to help low-income students succeed
Teen arrested in Twitter hack that hit Obama, Gates accounts
Alan Parker, director of "Midnight Express," dies at 76
More TOP STORIES News