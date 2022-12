Call of Duty League host first World Championship Final in Raleigh

For the first time, the Call of Duty League hosted their World Championship Finals in person.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- For the first time, the Call of Duty League hosted their World Championship Finals in-person.

The first major tournament of the season took place at the Raleigh Convention Center downtown.

The event began on Thursday and wrapped up Sunday afternoon with the grand finals.

Players competed in The Call of Duty Endowment Bowl III, challengers Cup, and Call of Duty: Mobile 2022 World Championship Finals for prizes up to $500,000.