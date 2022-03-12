Cameron Diaz admits to rarely washing her face, says she's snubbing Hollywood beauty standards

In an interview with "RuPaul's Drag Race" star Michelle Visage for her BBC Podcast, "Rule Breakers," the former actress said that she doesn't wash her face.
"I don't care. Literally, the last thing I think about on a daily basis," she said. "I literally do nothing. I like never wash my face. ... Twice a month, if I'm lucky, I'll be like, 'Oh, I better put this on. One time works, right?'"
"I'm just not in that place right now like where I put any energy," she said.
Diaz's skin care confession sparked a firestorm online, but it's all part of her path of shifting away from the beauty standards of Hollywood.
Diaz, who rose to fame in 1994 when she starred in "The Mask" alongside Jim Carrey, has been in the spotlight for many years. From "Charlie's Angels" and "My Best Friend's Wedding" to "There's Something About Mary" and many other films, Diaz opened up about how she's always had to live up to the expectations others in Hollywood had about her appearance.
"I am absolutely a victim to all of the societal objectifications, you know, that women, and exploitations that women, are subjected to," she said. "I have bought into all of them myself, you know, at certain times. It's not hard not to. It's hard not to look at yourself and judge yourself against other markers of beauty."
It wasn't until recently that she started shifting the way she saw herself.
"You start to pick yourself apart, and you're like, 'Why am I sitting here being so mean to myself? My body is strong, my body is capable, right? Why am I going to talk down to it?'"
These days, Diaz, who stepped away from her career as an actress in 2014, is focused on embracing her natural beauty, especially as she raises her 2-year-old daughter, Raddix, with her husband Benji Madden.
"It's just a different time in my life now," she said. "Now, I'm here, and this is the most fulfilling thing that I've ever done in my life. ... It's just completely the best thing."