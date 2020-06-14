Child killed, 3 others sent to hospital following rollover crash in Harnett County

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A child was killed and three others were sent to the hospital after a rollover crash in Harnett County on Saturday evening.
At 6:45 p.m., crews responded to reports of a crash near the 900 block of Cameron Hill Road near the intersection of Gilchrist Road in the Johnsonville Community.
Officials at the scene told ABC11 that upon arrival, firefighters found a Jeep overturned on its roof with four people inside.
A girl was pronounced dead at the scene. Two children were transported to separate hospitals via helicopter, while a man was taken to Cape Fear Valley Hospital by ambulance.
The names of those involved in the crash were not released at this time.
North Carolina Highway Patrol believes speed was a factor in the crash.
