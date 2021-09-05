college football

Campbell Camels hope to benefit from playing FBS opponents

By
BUIES CREEK, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Campbell football team was one of the few FCS teams to play in the fall of 2020 and the only to play against all FBS teams.

The Camels played a four-game season in just 21 days.

Head coach Mike Minter is in his ninth season as the Camels head coach. He's seen the program go from not having scholarship players to now having them. He says time flies when you're building something.

"Starting at a certain point, dead last in Division one football and then building it to respectability," Minter said. "That's the fun part. The other fun part is unlocking the greatness in young people. That's why I'm here."

This season, the Camels return 10 of 11 starters on both sides of the ball - making up 100 percent of its rushing and passing yards and over 90 percent of its tackles from the 2020 season.

The Camels fell 48-7 in their season-opener at Liberty but are back in action Saturday, Sept. 11 at home hosting Elon. It's Campbell's first home game in 665 days.

