TSA food rules: Security agency 'dishes' on what foods you can carry on planes

If you're flying for Thanksgiving, the TSA wants you to know you can bring most holiday foods on board. However, there are certain foods that need to be checked.

As a general rule, TSA says solid foods can fly with you.

Anything that can be poured, spread, sprayed or pumped should be checked. So make sure your special gravy, cranberry sauce and wine go under the plane.

The agency even has a special list on its MyTSA app that will tell you how to travel with most foods.

And if you do bring it on board, make sure to keep it easily accessible because food items frequently require additional screening at checkpoints.