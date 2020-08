4 straight goals for the Bruins to win 4-3... Canes are one loss away from elimination — Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) August 18, 2020

TORONTO -- Despite heading into the third period up two goals, the Carolina Hurricanes fell to the Boston Bruins 4-3 in Game 4.The Hurricanes face the Bruins for Game 5 Wednesday at 4 p.m. The Canes face elimination with one more loss.