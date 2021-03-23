blood donations

Cape Fear Valley Blood Center in desperate need of blood donations amid COVID-19 pandemic

By Chris Hemric
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- For many blood banks in our area, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a major impact on donations. And for Cape Fear Valley Blood Center, it's no different.

On average, a week's supply consists of 150 units of O positive blood and 50 units of O negative blood. Now, the center is surviving on 52 units of O positive and 40 units of O negative.

Dianne Carter with the blood bank said being unable to hold blood drives at high schools, colleges and various workplaces has really taken a big toll on their supply. With the supply being nationwide, Carter says options are limited.

"When we try to purchase blood from other blood banks to bring into the community to help save lives they don't have any blood to spare. They are just like us," said Carter.

Carter has been holding many blood drives and special events all year to try and combat the shortage. With four counties depending on this supply, they need donors now.

Many regular donors still come in like 73-year-old Fort Bragg veteran Ian Lake.

Lake says he gives because he has O-positive blood, making him a universal donor. He's always glad to come in and give as much as he can.

"You know I have O-positive blood so that helps everybody and my blood platelets help everybody like cancer patients whose blood doesn't coagulate ya know it does a lot of things," said Lake.

Lake says he has been donating blood and platelets since he was 18 years old.

Anyone who wants to donate can do so through the Cape Fear Valley Blood Center website.
