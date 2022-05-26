Exposed nails, splintered wood litters miles of Outer Banks beaches

EMBED <>More Videos

2nd house collapses; part of NC 12 along Outer Banks closed

MANTEO, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Cape Hatteras National Seashore is warning visitors about exposed debris from multiple homes that collapsed between Rodanthe and Salvo.

People are advised to wear hard-soled shoes because of the sharp debris, including nails, that now litter the area beaches.

Most of the large debris has been removed by cleanup efforts, but miles of white sand remains splintered with small but dangerous pieces. The Seashore said they are aware of wood with exposed nails, splintered wood and other items that could cause injury.



Officials also said erosion at the Buxton Beach Access have exposed PVC pipes and other underground items associated with decommissioned military facilities in the area.



The Seashore is working to cut those pipes and remove as much of the exposed debris as possible.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ncbeachesnational park servicebeach erosion
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Onlookers urged police to charge into TX school: 'Go in there!'
RDU adds new airline, another adding several new routes
Columbine survivor reacts to Texas elementary school shooting.
Should you talk to young kids about mass shootings? And how?
Fort Bragg soldier killed in Afghanistan to be honored
Timeline breaks down Uvalde shooter's movements day of massacre
Hurricanes look to take series lead against Rangers in game 5
Show More
In video, 'angry' NC Gov. Cooper pushes for stronger gun laws
TX school shooting leaves at least 19 children, 2 adults dead
Person County Habitat for Humanity looking for volunteers
Wake County educator weighs in on gravity of another school shooting
NC Medicaid expansion closer to reality as Senate leader shows support
More TOP STORIES News