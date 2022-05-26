Exposed nails, splintered wood litters miles of Outer Banks beaches

People are advised to wear hard-soled shoes because of the sharp debris, including nails, that now litter the area beaches.
Most of the large debris has been removed by cleanup efforts, but miles of white sand remains splintered with small but dangerous pieces. The Seashore said they are aware of wood with exposed nails, splintered wood and other items that could cause injury.
Officials also said erosion at the Buxton Beach Access have exposed PVC pipes and other underground items associated with decommissioned military facilities in the area.
The Seashore is working to cut those pipes and remove as much of the exposed debris as possible.