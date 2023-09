US Capitol Police headquarters evacuated over suspicious vehicle in area

WASHINGTON -- The United States Capitol Police headquarters has been evacuated due to a suspicious vehicle nearby in Washington, D.C., Capitol Police said.

"USCP Headquarters is being evacuated out of an abundance of caution," the agency tweeted.

Police said a K9 indicated interest in a vehicle on the 100 block of the D Street tunnel.

