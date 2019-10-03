Car plows through storefront barely missing man, woman in New York: VIDEO

By ABC7.com staff
NEW YORK -- It was a close call for a man and a woman when a car plowed into a storefront in New York.

Surveillance video caught an 86-year old driver appearing to slow down in a parking lot but accelerated sending his car crashing into an insurance office on New York's Long Island.

A man that was walking in front of the office managed to jump out of the car's way. A woman sitting at the front desk was spared when the car plowed towards her.

The driver and his 82-year-old wife who was a passenger in the vehicle suffered minor injuries.

Investigators believe it was an accident.
