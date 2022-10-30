1 Adult, 4 children injured in Johnston County crash

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The NC Highway patrol is investigating after a crash in Johnston County that left five people injured including 4 children.

Fire crews responded to calls Sunday morning about a crash in the 14600 block of Buffalo Road near Archer Lodge. Upon arrival, crews found a car that traveled off the road and struck a tree.

An investigation revealed the car was traveling east on Buffalo Road before running off the road Into a ditch. The car then traveled through the front yard of a home before becoming airborne, flipping and striking a tree.

According to officials, one adult and four children ranging in age from 18-months to 9 years-old were taken to nearby hospitals. There is currently no word on their conditions.

No charges have been filed at this time.