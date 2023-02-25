Rollover crash in Fayetteville sends woman to hospital

Officers say the vehicle was going north when it ran off the road, hit a fence at a church, then a tree and flipped over.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- One woman was sent to the hospital after a crash in Fayetteville.

Fayetteville police say it happened just before 12:30 Saturday morning on Bingham Drive.

Officers say the vehicle was going north when it ran off the road, hit a fence at a church, then a tree and flipped over.

The driver of the car was pinned inside and had to be cut out of the vehicle.

SEE ALSO: Raleigh woman pays $2,400 bill twice due to error in online bill payment

She was taken to Cape Fear Valley for her injuries.

There is no word on if anyone else was hurt in the crash.