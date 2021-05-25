Car crashes through roof and into bathroom of Missouri home

EUREKA, MO (WTVD) -- A car lost control, rolled down a hill, flipped over a fence and crashed through the roof of a Missouri home.The front of the car ended up poking through into the first-floor bathroom.The couple living in the home were asleep in the adjoining bedroom when the car fell straight through their roof.Thankfully, the family living in the home and the people in the car all walked out of the bedroom without any serious injuries.It was unclear what initially caused the driver to lose control of the car.