Car with no one inside found in Anderson Creek in Harnett County

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C (WTVD) -- A car was found in a creek with no one inside Friday morning in Harnett County.

At about 2:30 a.m., first responders were called to NC Highway 210 and South Harnett Road. Officials say their crews found a car submerged up to its windows in Anderson Creek.

Officials say the car was traveling south on NC Highway when it traveled off the road, striking a guardrail and a power pole. The car then overturned and crashed into the water.

ABC11 was told firefighters found no one in or around the car. No one was located at the scene either.