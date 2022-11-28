2-car crash sends vehicle into Cumberland County home

No one in the home was injured when a vehicle struck the residence after a two-car crash. The driver was taken to a hospital.

GODWIN, N.C. (WTVD) -- A two-car crash sent one of the vehicles involved into a Cumberland County home.

It happened at US Highway 301 and NC Highway 82 in Godwin about 11 a.m. Sunday.

According to early reports, a driver failed to stop at a stop sign when getting off I-95.

That person's car then slammed into a pickup, causing it to overturn.

The driver of the overturned vehicle was injured and taken to a hospital. Their condition was not immediately known.

The Highway Patrol is investigating whether driver fatigue was a factor in the crash.

First responders boarded up the home where it was damaged.

Authorities were working Sunday to determine whether the residents will be displaced because of structural damage.

Duke Progress Energy disconnected power to the pole in the front yard while authorities investigated.

No one in the home was injured.