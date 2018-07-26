Car slams into propane tank, Fayetteville daycare evacuated

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --Fayetteville police are investigating after a truck slammed into a parked van, and pushed it into a propane tank that was sitting on the side of a home.
| Traffic Alert |— Fayetteville Police (@FayettevillePD) July 26, 2018
A vehicle struck a propane tank along the 2200 block on Wingate Rd. Due to the possible hazard of the propane tank, a nearby Daycare has been evacuated for safety reasons. Emergency personnel are on scene, no serious injuries reported and Wingate Rd is closed. pic.twitter.com/4YIA1KOBXV
The wreck happened in the 2200 block of Wingate Road.
Up close video: pic.twitter.com/CyMUBY7KVj— Gary Cooper (@GaryCooperWTVD) July 26, 2018
Due to the possible hazard, Tabra's Daycare was evacuated.
The kids and staff at the daycare center have since been allowed to re-enter the building.
Driver of red Ford Ranger loses control of truck, veers off street, slams into white Dodge Caravan, Caravan is pushed into propane tank that is adjacent to Tabra’s Daycare, tank is damaged, everyone evacuated. pic.twitter.com/EcK0D26wCS— Gary Cooper (@GaryCooperWTVD) July 26, 2018
There were no serious injuries.