Car slams into propane tank, Fayetteville daycare evacuated

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
Fayetteville police are investigating after a truck slammed into a parked van, and pushed it into a propane tank that was sitting on the side of a home.


The wreck happened in the 2200 block of Wingate Road.



Due to the possible hazard, Tabra's Daycare was evacuated.

The kids and staff at the daycare center have since been allowed to re-enter the building.



There were no serious injuries.
