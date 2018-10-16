CAREERS

Fort Bragg-based FORSCOM to get its first female commander

EMBED </>More Videos

Fort Bragg-based FORSCOM to get its first female commander (Credit: U.S. Army)

By
FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) --
A historic change in leadership is about to take place at Fort Bragg -- the base is getting its first female Commanding General of U.S. Army Forces Command.

Army General Robert B. "Abe" Abrams, the current commander on base, will leave the Army post to become commander of United States Korea.

He will relinquish command to Lieutenant General Laura J. Richardson, who will be the first female Army officer to officially hold that position.

Richardson had been serving as the deputy commanding general of the United States Army Forces Command (FORSCOM) and will now serve as acting commander.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

FORSCOM is the largest command in the U.S. Army, representing 770,000 soldiers and civilians.

Its mission is "to prepare conventional U.S. Army forces to provide sustained flow of trained and ready land power to Combatant Commanders in defense of the nation at home and abroad."

Lt. Gen. Richardson is a graduate of Metropolitan State College and was commissioned in 1986.

Much of her award-winning Army career has been spent in aviation, including stints in Korea and Ft. Campbell, Kentucky. She earned her pilot's license at age 16.

Army Chief of Staff General Mark A. Milley will host this afternoon's relinquish of command ceremony and provide remarks.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
careersfort braggfort bragg newssoldiersnorth carolina newsNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CAREERS
Raleigh opens first free pop-up outdoor office space
Job openings at ABC11
PNC Arena hoping to fill 150 part-time jobs
Veteran career expo to be held at NC State Wednesday morning
More Careers
Top Stories
Sheriff: Man shot Fayetteville cop, tried to run over officers
FL home stands virtually untouched at heart of Michael's damage
Hillsborough officers rescue injured squirrel at shopping center
Grandparents' ashes allegedly baked into cookies
Serious crash closes Possum Track Road in Wake County
Snakes, pigs, exotic birds found in PA hoarding home
Amber Alert: Missing Wisconsin teen may have been spotted in Miami
Officer suing NYPD over 'harsh' conditions for pumping milk
Show More
Maryland officer accused of raping woman during traffic stop
1-year-old Bronx boy bitten during rat infestation
Haunted Triangle: Legends and history at the Capitol Building
Couple says they were mock raped at Ohio haunted house
Booming box office reduces average movie ticket price 55 cents
More News