Fort Bragg-based FORSCOM to get its first female commander

A historic change in leadership is about to take place at Fort Bragg -- the base is getting its first female Commanding General of U.S. Army Forces Command.Army General Robert B. "Abe" Abrams, the current commander on base, will leave the Army post to become commander of United States Korea.He will relinquish command to Lieutenant General Laura J. Richardson, who will be the first female Army officer to officially hold that position.Richardson had been serving as the deputy commanding general of the United States Army Forces Command (FORSCOM) and will now serve as acting commander.FORSCOM is the largest command in the U.S. Army, representing 770,000 soldiers and civilians.Its mission is "to prepare conventional U.S. Army forces to provide sustained flow of trained and ready land power to Combatant Commanders in defense of the nation at home and abroad."Lt. Gen. Richardson is a graduate of Metropolitan State College and was commissioned in 1986.Much of her award-winning Army career has been spent in aviation, including stints in Korea and Ft. Campbell, Kentucky. She earned her pilot's license at age 16.Army Chief of Staff General Mark A. Milley will host this afternoon's relinquish of command ceremony and provide remarks.