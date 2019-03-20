Know anyone who loves Disney Princesses and is great with children?
A job posting for a nanny in the UK is getting some royal buzz for seeking someone to care for the children "whilst in character" acting as a different Disney princess every month.
The job posting, which was shared through an account on childcare.co.uk, is listed as a part-time job in Hertfordshire. The posting states that the family has twin 5-year-old girls.
"We know this isn't a normal request for nannies, however we think it would be a great way to teach our girls about things like determination, compassion, fearlessness and ambition from strong yet relatable female role models like Princess Tiana, Princess Anna, Belle and Cinderella," the posting reads.
The gig pays about $53,000 a year and comes with holidays and sick days, according to the posting, but there is a request that candidates have a flexible schedule in case of emergencies.
When the childcare jobs site posted about it on their Facebook page, some commented to say it was the perfect job for themselves or a friend. Some potential candidates were not only offering to dress up and play along but do one better by singing Disney songs on the job.
Dream job? Posting asks for nanny to watch children 'in character' as Disney princess
TOP STORIES
Show More