Looking for a job? North Carolina Ferry Division is hiring

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WTVD) -- If you like to be on the water and you're looking for a job, the North Carolina Ferry Division might be your calling.The ferries along the coast that haul passengers to the Outer Banks need deck hands and captains.There's usually a waiting list for these jobs, but the pandemic prevented the division's annual job fair. Without that job fair, the division has seen a dramatic drop in applicants.North Carolina has 22 ferries running seven different routes.