PNC Arena to hold hiring event for more than 500 part-time jobs

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The home of the Carolina Hurricanes and NC State men's basketball is hiring for more than 500 part-time positions.A hiring event will be held on Aug. 21 from 3-6 p.m. at PNC Arena located at 1400 Edward Mill Road.Representatives will interview candidates for positions including cashier, concessions, cooks, parking attendants, security and more.Employees must be 18 years of age for most jobs, but select positions are available for those 16 years of age.