FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --Take me out to the ... job fair?
The Woodpeckers, Fayetteville's new minor league baseball team, along with Professional Sports Catering, are holding a job fair on Wednesday.
It will take place from 4 p.m - 7 p.m. at the Kiwanis Rec Center at 352 Devers St.
Positions include box office workers, ticket takers, retail associates, guest services, suite servers, bartenders and more.
Be prepared to complete an application and interview with a member of the organization. A food truck will be there to serve up goodies while you wait.
A second job fair will take place on Saturday, Feb 23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the same location.
Opening day at the new SEGRA Stadium in downtown Fayetteville is April 13.