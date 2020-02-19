2 men carjack customer at ATM in Research Triangle Park, sheriff says

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham County Sheriff's Office is searching for two men who carjacked another man at a Bank of America ATM in Research Triangle Park earlier in February.According to a news release from DCSO, the man went to the ATM on Park Drive in the Research Triangle Park around 10:45 p.m. on Feb. 5. As he used the teller machine, two men in a red SUV, possibly a Kia Sorento, pulled in front of him.Surveillance video shows both men point a gun at the victim. Deputies said the carjackers forced him out of the car at gunpoint.One of the men went back to the SUV. The other left in the victim's car.Anyone with information about the carjacking is asked to call Durham County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division at 919-560-0880 or Durham County Crimestoppers at 919-683-1200.