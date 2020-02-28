RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Durham County Sheriff's Office arrested a man in connection to a carjacking at a Bank of America ATM in the Research Triangle Park earlier in February.
According to a news release, while serving a search warrant at a home along the 600 block of Troy Street, authorities arrested Kenneth Jerome Wiley, 36.
Surveillance video shows two men in a red SUV pull in front of the victim's car, then force him out at gunpoint. Wiley was later identified as one of those men.
Deputies said one man left in the victim's car while the other escaped in an SUV.
Wiley faces federal charges of carjacking, carrying and pointing a gun during a crime of violence, and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Investigators have not identified the second man involved in the carjacking.
Anyone with information about the carjacking is asked to call Durham County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division at 919-560-0880 or Durham County Crimestoppers at 919-683-1200.
Man arrested, 1 at large after customer carjacked at ATM in Research Triangle Park, sheriff says
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News