E-sports scholarships on line at Raleigh gamers summit

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's a gamer's paradise in downtown Raleigh.It's the 15th annual Carolina Games Summit , happening this weekend at the Raleigh Convention Center.The summit is hosting tournaments for some of the most popular games including Overwatch, Fortnite, FIFA and Super Smash Bros.There's even a tournament for the card game Magic: The Gathering, leaving plenty of options for gamers from all walks of life."Not only is it an enormous e-sports event, but we've added a tech expo where you can learn about building computers, buy video cards that are hard to get access to," said Michael Everette, creative director for Carolina Games Summit.This isn't just a good time playing games, this could directly influence these players' futures.Barton College in Wilson is looking to build its e-sports program and plans to give out $400,000 in scholarships for players finishing in podium places.