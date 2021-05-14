Sports

Canes out to show first-place finish was no fluke as playoffs loom

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Canes out to show first-place finish was no fluke as playoffs loom

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Carolina Hurricanes won 36 games during the regular season. Unlike AP courses, they get zero credit for that entering the playoffs. Everyone's back at zero and only one team can finish the race to 16.

"You get re-energized by this time of year, and it's just so much fun to play in these games," Jordan Martinook said.

With a 56-game grind behind them, it's on the Canes now to show that their first-place finish in the East was no fluke. The proof is in the playoffs.

"Everybody's now hunting each other. That's the way we have to play anyway, so I think you're kind of referring to it as if we would be the hunted but I think we feel the other way around. When we're doing what we do that's how we play," head coach Rod Brind'Amour said Thursday.

Martinook was succinct, too.

"We put in a ton of work to get to where we are and I think if you asked everybody in our room the end goal is to win the Stanley Cup," he said. "It doesn't matter if you're the underdog or the top dog, we've got one thing on our mind."

RELATED: Canes announce playoff schedule against Predators

Though they are certainly supremely skilled, it's the Canes' compete level that separated them this year, a tribute to their head coach, according to Martinook.

"We were in every single game and we could have been on the other side of the ones that we lost," he said. "It's a big confidence builder."

Brind'Amour is not one to sing his own praises but agreed about the notion.

"That little margin, that's where coaching, I think, comes in," he said. "You have a good staff, good people getting guys to get that extra mile, that's what it really comes down to."

It's the Canes' third consecutive year in the postseason. That is a first since relocating from Hartford. That experience is surely helpful but no guarantee of anything. Ask Dougie Hamilton.

"I don't know if it matters, to be honest," Hamilton said. "I think obviously leadership is huge, I think, to help you through that stuff, and we got guys who have been through it."

The Canes open the postseason at 8 p.m. Monday at PNC Arena against the Nashville Predators.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsraleighnhl playoffscarolina hurricanesnashville predatorsstanley cup
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
More ambulances, crews sent to help Wake County EMS
Raleigh, Wake County set to discuss non-discrimination ordinance
LATEST: UNC Class of 2020 finally set to celebrate graduation
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Some wary of no-mask-required policy at State Fair
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Show More
Senate avoids a US debt ceiling disaster, votes to extend borrowing
SPONSORED: Big Weather's Big Recipe: Overnight Oats
Tent city pops up in Raleigh's Nash Square to protest eviction crisis
Spooky Holly Springs house raising money for St. Jude surpasses goal
Which restaurants in NC received the most COVID-19 relief funds?
More TOP STORIES News