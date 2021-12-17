Fans welcome Canes back to PNC Arena after COVID cancellation

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Carolina Hurricanes came back to the PNC Arena on Thursday night after an exhausting road trip that was capped off withThe team's game was canceled in Minnesota on Tuesday which waylaid several players and made for tough sledding.Hurricanes General Manager Don Waddell was especially concerned after Montreal banned fans and Toronto and Ottawa went to half capacity."The league is trying to continue to go forward, again not knowing what's going to happen tomorrow," Waddell said. "They want to try and play games."PNC Arena has a mask requirement but you don't need to be vaccinated or show proof of a COVID-19 test before entering.You do have to fill out a health survey that will be verified by staff.Ushers said they try and keep fans off the concourse and not to congregate as much as possible."I just think we need to have our masks on and if everyone is vaccinated, it will be better for sure," said Angie Duty, a Durham fourth-grade teacher.Angie is a season ticket holder and couldn't wait to be at PNC on Thursday with her entire family, including her father-in-law."He wants to be here, he is vaccinated and he is willing to take that risk so yeah, we're excited," she said.ABC11 has asked the Hurricanes if they plan to change anything with the spreading variant and we're waiting to hear back.The Hurricanesthe Detroit Red Wings 5-3.